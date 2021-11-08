By Providence Adeyinka

SRTV, a digital multicast, multicultural arts, entertainment and lifestyle channel has announced plans to hold the second edition of SRTV Talent Expo from December I to 5, 2021 at the Velodrome Facility, Abuja.

The expo is an annual star-studded recognition awards/talent hunt that is purpose-built in celebrating, showcasing, projecting, and promoting stand-out individuals, celebrities, talents, investors, media personalities/brands, and all relevant stakeholders within the Nigerian, African, and the global political and entertainment industry.

Also, the week-long event structured to serve as a marketplace where talents are recognized, groomed, and projected would be crowned with legendary awards and the national selection of winners of the “Next Governor”, who would all converge for the “Next President” competition.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Convener of the expo, Mr. Ogbevire Ashaiku, said that

the event is aimed at talent discovery in Nigeria to helps move the talents out of the drawing rooms into the clamouring world.

Ashaiku who was represented by program representative, Ms Emerald Obahiagbon, said Nigerians of all ages will be provided with the right tools to showcase their talents.

She said: “We aim to develop a balanced, fair, and transparent awards /talent hunt platform that will celebrate stand-out talents and celebrities, whilst providing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for promising talents to emerge and excel.

Meanwhile, registration and film submissions are currently ongoing at the srtv website, with a view to rewarding winners with cash prizes, certificates, and SRTV Plaques.

On his part, Group Head, Strategy, Rinet Integrated Marketing Communications Ltd, Mr/ Victor Otabor, said that the event would serve as occasion for unveiling the much anticipated srtv reality tv show called the next president tv reality show which has already started with the next governor tv reality show across the 36 states of the federation.

“SRTV Talent Expo was a project that we saw and decided to support the vision by partnering with them. This project would make SRTV a known brand, easier for marketing and getting major sponsors,” Otabor said.

Project manager, Rinet Integrated, Ms. Elizabeth Olalere, said: “The SRTV brand will be leveraging various platforms and channels to create awareness on the event, as we will be partnering with various TV/Radio stations to make it an open programme. There is nothing to hide about the show; so it will be open to all to demonstrate its authenticity.”