The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday commended the proponents of the Nigeria Startup Bill for a thoughtful and timely Bill to support the burgeoning tech ecosystem.

The Speaker expressed delight that Nigeria is a top destination for tech investments in the continent and is prepared to attract further investment by providing a clear legislative framework to support such efforts.

The Speaker also noted that “technology continues to play an important role in our socio-economic advancement and Nigeria being a major player globally must not be left behind.” He then appreciated the delegation led by Mr. Jude Feranmi, CEO RepublikKraft, Micheal Oluwagbemi, Founding Partner Lofty Capital Management and Davison Oturu, Partner, Aelex, for an essential engagement with the Leadership of the National Assembly. He considered it a working call because of the importance of the Bill.

The Speaker then mandated his Chief of Staff and Special Assistant on Research and Policy to keep an eye on the Bill and to ensure that work is done to see it come through.

Speaking after the meeting with the Speaker, a key proponent of the Bill and a leading member of the delegation to the National Assembly, Mr. Jude Feranmi, expressed delight with the reception the delegation got from the Speaker. Mr. Feranmi said, “It was indeed a fruitful meeting. The Speaker is passionate about the role that startups and technology can play in creating meaningful opportunities for young Nigerians and has expressed his willingness to support us. That said, we will continue to engage every relevant stakeholder to ensure that this Bill is passed and Nigeria can have a tech ecosystem that will be the top destination for investment in sub-Saharan Africa.”