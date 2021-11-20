South-West PDP mourns Kukoyi patriarch

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, has expressed sadness at the death of the patriarch of Kukoyi family of Ijebu-Ode, AbdulRasaq Ayodele Kukoyi.

His death was announced by the zone’s Legal Adviser, Ola Kukoyi.

Pa Kukoyi, who died at 89 years, was a Muslim and has since been buried in line with Islamic rites.

In a statement by the party’s South-West zonal General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, the party commiserated with its legal adviser, Ola Kukoyi, the family members and friends.

“While we pray for the families and friends of the Kukoyi clan, we thank God for a life well lived.

“Such a life is celebrated while alive and when the person passes on.

“The passing of the patriarch of Kukoyi family of Ijebu-Ode is cause for celebration,” he said.

Owokoniran said the living would have to take solace in the legacy Pa Kukoyi left behind.

“We stand with you in this trying time, Ola Kukoyi. God will give you all members of the family the strength to bear the loss.

“We will take the lessons of living a good life Pa Kukoyi lived and thank God for all who showed good examples.

“It’s not all about living and dying. It’s more of what you do with the time you had,” Owokoniran added.

