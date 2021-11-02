When you think about visionary leadership, you may think of someone like George Washington, who led a war against the British to establish a new nation, or Mahatma Gandhi, who also revolted against the British, but in a very different way.

Both individuals saw that a new vision of governing was possible and set out to achieve it—and they did. In that similar fashion, Sourabh Sharma is a visionary who sees potential for how the world should exist and takes the right steps to get there.

By being a visionary, Sourabh knows that it is imperative to be open to taking risks, and change is never risk-free. It’s very rare that solutions will happen overnight and it takes care and attention to get there.

To highlight his appetite for risk, Sourabh is the founder and CEO of several companies that span in different verticals. He was educated at the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed his undergraduate studies in Chemical Engineering and Finance.

Shortly after his undergraduate degree, he attended the Masters of Business Administration program at Wharton where he continued to build his analytical skills, long-term strategic thinking, networking, and much more. His companies range from digital marketing agencies to fragrance lines.

In addition to his business lines, he is an avid traveler, food critic, and lifestyle influencer where he helps make travel more accessible and highlights cuisines that blend different spices and textures. He has lived in eight different countries: USA, the Netherlands, France, Italy, India, the UK, and Tanzania.

By having roots in these different countries, Sourabh developed a sophisticated palette and has a mandate to capture the taste, texture, appearance, and smell of dishes he reviews. He can pick up everything from analyzing the components and characteristics of everything, such as whether the flavors work well together, the various techniques involved, and communicating with confidence.

This has eventually led him to become a food critic and food blogger where he went to work with Bon Appetit. Soon, he was able to take his learnings and became an independent food critic where he reviews Michelin star restaurants and other chic places.

By combining his skills in business and engineering, Sourabh knows how to make products addictive. He is a marketing genius who knows how to create an addictive product, and does the best possible job of a showman through talking about the product to others.

Prior to his business ventures, Sourabh worked at Revlon, Unilever, and many more global brands where he held numerous leadership positions. As a people leader, Sourabh enjoys grooming talent by providing them with the tools needed to accelerate their careers, showing empathy, delegating tasks, and extending his vast knowledge to others.

He truly believes that the path to building high performing teams means you have to capitalize on strengths and enhance employee experiences, which in return can help send productivity and results through the roof. His robust experience and the ability to grow others around him make Sourabh Sharma a visionary leader. To learn more about him visit his instagram and website.