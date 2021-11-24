The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Bauchi state office, on Tuesday reiterated its readiness to withdraw the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificate of any manufacturer over sub-standard products in the North-East region.

Alhaji Adamu Abba, SON, North East Regional Coordinator, gave the warning while presenting MANCAP certificate to Khud Table water company in Bauchi.

He said SON is intensifying the fight against local manufacturers in the area in the habit of “cutting corners” on the quality of their products.

“We are warning manufacturing companies with MANCAP certificates not to compromise the standard of their products, but to constantly improve their qualities.

“Companies with MANCAP certificates will be sanctioned or may lose their certificates if found wanting over a sub-standard product.

“The MANCAP certificates are being presented to beneficiaries to show to the world that their products meet the required standards,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Hauwa Hussaini, SON State coordinator, said that the MANCAP certificate is to be issued after certifying the quality of any product.

“This year, SON awarded MANCAP certificates to six local companies and organisations that met the basic standards in Bauchi,” she said.

Speaking, Mr Abdulkadir Tijjani, Manager Finance, Khud Table Water Bauchi, assured the management of SON and consumers of standard and quality products.

He appreciated SON for considering their company worthy of the certificate, adding that all guidelines would be adhered to.

Vanguard News Nigeria