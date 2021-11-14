As commendations for Soludo’s victory at Anambra Gubernatorial election continued, the former Deputy Senate President, Professor Ike Ekweremadu, former Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya and former gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State in 2019, Dr Tony Nwoye have described the emergence of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo in the just concluded Governorship election in Anambra as a clear indication that power belongs to God.

In his commendation, Ekweremadu who insisted that Soludo’s election is “The best Christmas gift to the people of Anambra”, in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, noted that the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, CBN, is ready to take governance to the next level in Anambra State.

“Soludo’s victory is the best Christmas gift to the people of Anambra. He is undoubtedly ready for the job.

” I believe he will take governance to a new level. I wish him success. His success in spite of all the challenges shows that power belongs to God.”

In his congratulatory message, Udeogaranya said Soludo was an excellent choice by Anambrarians and his victory was well deserved. According to him, “Anambra people have spoken and it was an excellent choice. Soludo is someone who has the tenacity of purpose and drive. I have no doubt that our people have made an excellent choice by voting for him. Soludo has a track record of accomplishments. His victory is well deserved”.

In his congratulations, Dr. Tony Nwoye also charged Anambarians everywhere to rally around him for the growth of the state and commended the people of the state for braving the odds and coming out to vote despite the security challenges that bedeviled the state in the run-up to the election.

In a message signed by his media assistant, Great Azikigbo, Dr. Nwoye called on “Anambrarians to rally round the winner as the development and growth of Anambra state should be top on their priorities especially now that our state needs a concerted effort to regain our pride of place in the comity of states in Nigeria.

He reiterated that all powers belong to God Almighty and He gives it to whomever he pleases.

He thanked the Anambra electorates for coming out to vote despite the security challenges bedeviling us.

Dr. Tony Nwoye commended the security personnel’s and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being upright in the discharge of their duties, but also urged INEC to look inwards and identify some serious lapses on Nov 6th Anambra Guber election, so as to proffer solutions and also improve in the future elections they will conduct.

He urged Prof Soludo to be magnanimous in victory as there is enormous work to be done. He prayed to the Almighty God to see him through as he prepares to lead the good people of Anambra State.

