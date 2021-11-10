.

By Steve Oko, ABA

Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Abia State, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere has described the emergence of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State as an eye-opener that people need a technocrat without excess luggage and political godfathers.

Ehiemere who spoke with our Correspondent in Aba said the victory was a signal that in 2023 cabals and unpopular candidates would be roundly rejected by the people.

He called on Abians to emulate Anambra and vote for seasoned technocrats with proven integrity and antecedents needed to reposition the state.

” Soludo’s victory is a victory for democracy, and for Ndigbo. It’s an eye-opener for Abians that in 2023 they need someone without a godfather and any luggage to fix the state.

“I congratulate Ndi Anambra for not compromising or selling their conscience for a loaf of bread. I also commend INEC for towing the path of honour, for showing that it can give Nigeria credible election.”

In a separate interview, APGA Leader in Abia and member representing Aba South State constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, said Soludo’s victory “is a demonstration of the absolute confidence of Ndi Anambra in APGA for enthroning good governance in the state for years now”.

The lawmaker said it further demonstrated that ” Ndigbo are people with high intelligence who know what they want and are not ready to compromise their conscience.”

According to Ichita, APGA remains the only party to represent Ndi Igbo in their quest for emancipation.

He commended security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC which he said demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the election contrary to permutations before the poll.

On how the outcome of the Anambra election would rob off on Abia 2023 contest, the lawmaker called on Abians to rally around the party to produce a political Messiah for the state.

He said that the Anambra people had opened the eyes of Abians to see that it’s possible to reject political brigandage and those who make changes impossible.

He argued that there are many Soludos in every state in South East and that by 2023 each state would work hard like Ndi Anambra to ensure the emergence of their own Soludo for the good of the region.

Vanguard News Nigeria