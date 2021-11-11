.

By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Abia State, the Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, has said that with the victory of the party’s candidate at the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the party is now set to claim more states in the South East including Abia come 2023.

Ehiemere who stated this during a press conference in Umuahia gave quit notice to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP-led administration which he said had not met the aspirations of the people.

He said that Abia needed a change of guard arguing that PDP which has been in power for over 16 years in the state has not performed creditably.

“Abia people do not need a prophet to tell them that change has become inevitable”, he said.

The needed change according to him will come through genuine commitment and consistency by all progressive-minded Abians.

He enjoined them to join APGA “for the purpose of enthroning a people-oriented government come 2023”.

Ehiemere further said that unless “a genuine, people-oriented leader is elected to lead the state, the masses of Abia would continue to grumble”.

Claiming that “Abia has been very unlucky in terms of good leadership/governance since 1999”, Ehiemere urged progressive Abians to rescue the state from the hands of political merchants.

He called on the Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration to give more attention to road infrastructure especially in Aba which he said: “are still in deplorable condition”.

Vanguard News Nigeria