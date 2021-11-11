.APGA, Anambra

By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Abia State, the Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, has said that with the victory of the party’s candidate at the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the party is now set to claim more states in the South East including Abia come 2023.

Ehiemere who stated this during a press conference in Umuahia gave quit notice to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP-led administration which he said had not met the aspirations of the people.

He said that Abia needed a change of guard arguing that PDP which has been in power for over 16 years in the state has not performed creditably.

“Abia people do not need a prophet to tell them that change has become inevitable”, he said.

The needed change according to him will come through genuine commitment and consistency by all progressive-minded Abians.

He enjoined them to join APGA “for the purpose of enthroning a people-oriented government come 2023”.

Ehiemere further said that unless “a genuine, people-oriented leader is elected to lead the state, the masses of Abia would continue to grumble”.

Claiming that “Abia has been very unlucky in terms of good leadership/governance since 1999”, Ehiemere urged progressive Abians to rescue the state from the hands of political merchants.

He called on the Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration to give more attention to road infrastructure especially in Aba which he said: “are still in deplorable condition”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.