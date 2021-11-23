Asks for inclusion in fight against terrorism, banditry

By Funmi Ajumobi

Nigeria Association of Social Workers, NASoW, at its 37th Annual General Meeting, tagged, ‘EKO 2021’, has pleaded for the inclusion of social workers in the process to promote peace and eliminate banditry, terrorism and kidnapping among other vices in the nation.

Speaking at its five-day event held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry event hall, the National President of the association, Alhaji Mashood M. Mustapha, described social workers as professionals specially trained in humanitarian services.

Mustapha explained why the 37th AGM theme was ‘UBUNTU’, saying it is an Africa philosophy and a gift to social work community and a celebration of oneness.

“Outside the scientific climate change, there is poverty, unemployment, lack of things that make existent possible”, he said.

“The resilience of Nigerians in this critical period has translated to a global shift towards social work: humanitarian services.

“There is therefore an urgent need for us as social workers to be there for each other and be our brother’s keeper which is exactly what NASoW is all about”.

On her own part, Lagos State Chapter Chairperson of the association, Mrs Morayo Olubunmi Lamilisa, appealed to social workers across the 36 states to act as one in whatever they do.

Lamilisa, however, lamented that despite all the mechanism and efforts put in place by different sectors in their profession in the 36 states of Nigeria and FCT, social work was yet to be legislated.

This, she said, did not put the association on the same pedestal with others in social work practice across the globe.

She appealed to state governors to support the passage of the ‘NIGERIA COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL WORK ESTABLISHMENT BILL’ into law, saying the bill has been in the National Assembly since 2012.

Michael Shonubi, the Local Organising Committee, LoC, Chairman for the conference, harped on social workers professionalism which he said included training, ethics, code of conduct and methodology to address issues like mental issues, community and domestic problem. He said problems besetting the country were not being addressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria