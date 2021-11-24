Social Media Hangout: Opportunities, wealth for youths abound on the web — Bodex

Florence Bodex Hungbo (middle) flanked by Mr Gbenga Omotoso(left) and Mr. Charles Kalu.

Bodex and Iyabo Ojo.

Mr Macaroni and Atanda Kikelomo.

From left— Mariam Elisha, Florence Bodex Hungbo and Kiekie

*… as Iyabo Ojo gets Bodex Media’s Best Creative TikTok Influencer of the Year award

In spite of the negativity associated with the cyber space, the Convener of Social Media Hangout, SMH, Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo has stressed the need to consistently lay emphasis on positive engagements, creative opportunities and sustainable wealth that exist for the youths in the social media space.

These positives, says Bodex, and entrepreneur, media strategist and PR professional, is why she organises SMH that brings media enthusiasts, social media influencers and tech-savvy individuals under one roof to discuss salient issues affecting the use of the social media as a platform.

“The SMH had become a giant stride given the emerging trend in making social media a tool for marketing, communications, wealth creation thereby reaching target audience,” Bodex told newsmen.

For Bodex, who is a media and events executive, the idea of the hangout was conceived out of the quest to ensure that stakeholders in the new media world converge and rub minds on how to make sure social media platforms are used positively.

“It will also open the minds of young men and women to the opportunities that needed to be unlocked so as to generate genuine wealth for sustainability and decrease the surge in cyberstalking, blackmailing and other heinous crimes associated with social media,” the serial entrepreneur said.

The Social Media Hangout

To drive home this importance of social media, this year’s SMH, held on June 6, saw Bodex Media, the organizers, appreciating key stakeholders and social media influencers with awards, to celebrate their ingenuity, creativity and originality.

The annual event, which holds every June during World Social Media Week, had in attendance top media executives, celebrities and stakeholders.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; Mr. Omotoso himself, Mr. Charles Kalu, Mr. Macaroni, Kiekie and a host of others got awards.

One of the awardees is the ‘Queen of TikTok’, Iyabo Ojo —Best Creative TikTok Influencer of the Year.

The award-winning actress was given her award on Sunday, November 22, at a special event at Monarch Event Centre in Ikate Elegushi, Lagos.

The Convener Florence Bodex Hungbo, while presenting the award to the sultry actress, averred that “The choice to give Iyabo the award was engineered by her numerous followers and engagements on TikTok.

“Iyabo has, through her creative prowess, pulled attention to herself, gaining global recognition. As we speak, Iyabo is the Queen of TikTok in Nigeria and by chance West Africa.

“Her videos are amazing and they will crack you up. She has a very wide mileage, which has attracted audiences from different walks of life.

“Social media hangout organizers are appreciating her for putting her craft on the world stage, thereby encouraging upcoming influencers and social media users that it is a platform that can be used to create magic, not for vices.”

Bodex further disclosed that the brand will award many more influencers, other stakeholders and social media enthusiasts who are worthy of emulation and have contributed to the growth of the industry before the next annual SMH scheduled for June 2022.

