Chichi Neblet

If Ghana-based, Liberian actress of Nigerian descent, Chichi Neblet goes off social media, it wouldn’t be such a big surprise as the curvy beauty is at the moment deeply disenchanted with the platform. She has continued to voice out frustration after a series of experiences that really got her piqued.

“I really want to understand something here today. Is it only sex that happens behind closed doors? I really need to understand because it’s like people’s minds are so polluted . Very quick to read meaning into what is not even that serious. I just don’t get it. This social media is getting too annoying, busy bodies everywhere, not minding their business but always monitoring someone’s posts, so they can go and start reading all sorts of meaning into it,” she said, though it wasn’t clear what sparked her reaction.

Just some days ago the actress also had a hard time from social media users when an interview she had with a blog went viral, quoting her as saying that “Nigerian men are sweeter in bed than Ghanaian men.”

She vented her frustration yet again: “My good people of Ghana, please I have to clear this all up now.

I had an interview with a blog and questions were asked, do bear in mind that at NO point was there any comparison between Nigerian men and Ghanaian men and I NEVER said any such thing during or after that interview. It is so mind blowing seeing this write-up with my picture while people who knew me too well including friends and family from within and outside Ghana calling me and sending me messages to confirm if I actually said a thing like that.

As much as I understand that these are some of the price you pay as an actor/actress, I have to say I NEVER signed up for such careless and senseless quotes. You need to also understand that most of these blogs twist what you say all for readers, just to get high traffic on their page. I totally condemn and disassociate myself from such ridiculous quotes. Thanks and stay blessed.”