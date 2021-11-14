.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has linked the soaring price of rice in Nigeria to the activities of smugglers in the country.

Speaking in an interview, the minister explained that smuggling activities adversely affect the economy and well-being of Nigerians, a situation she described as unfortunate particularly when some bad Nigerians have continued to smuggle in goods and products which the government has banned importation.

According to the Minister, there are some unpatriotic Nigerians who import substandard rice into the country, some of which were not edible, adding that it was in the course of getting more profit that such Nigerians smuggled such kind of rice and spread it in the markets.

Hajiya Zainab reiterated the government’s efforts towards curbing the activities of smugglers, pointing out that the Nigerian Customs Service, the Police, the DSS and others, are collaborating to stop the illegal activities of those sabotaging the economy.

On the request for a fresh loan which the parliament has given the Federal Government a go-ahead, Zainab said the government has created a system of monitoring loans , for short term periods, adding that it was not through the court, that is fiat, through which the government receives loans.

She however explained that the loan request was not new as the government had put forward a request for the loan since the beginning of 2021, which was accepted.