Hon. Akiolu congratulating one of the graduand of his empowerment program and skill aquisition

House of Representatives member, representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency ll. Prince Kayode Akiolu has insisted that Small and Medium size Enterprises SMEs are the major driving force of the global economy.

Speaking during his 5th empowerment program, the federal house of Rep member, who gifted over 400 generators and 6oo sewing machines to youths in his constituency urged them to get rid of idleness by engaging in meaningful skill acquisition that would transform them to employers of labour.

According to him: “SMEs are the driving force of every economy globally. It is not everybody that would be a civil servant. We have been able to do our empowerment program yearly. We built a school at Ebute Elefun, We are also building extra class rooms for Girls Academy. The important one is the graduation of the students that were trained in different trades. Our major problem particularly in Nigeria is idleness. In a situation we can engage youths in different vocational training our nation would change for the better.

“The 10 best students would get N100 thousand start-up grants. I did this because we want to encourage our people. The problem we have is that most entrepreneurs do not know how to access loans. With this, I am in contact with about three to four banks, including the Bank of Industry for them to give my people access to loans. These loans are meant to be invested in businesses. My partnership with the Speed-up Lagos, is the beginning of the best to come”.

On her part, the Director of Speed-up Lagos, Princess Oluwagbemisola Ajetumobi, said: “ Looking at the state of the nation, we need the skills required to run an efficient economy as there’s no more white collar jobs. So skill acquisition is the way to go as it’s very crucial at this moment. And before you know it, it’s a multiplier effect. The youths have been taught how to fish, so it is left for beneficiaries to utilise their skills and transform to employers of labour.”