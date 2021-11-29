Sit-tight politicians, re-cycling of spent forces killing Nigeria — Sen Orji

*Says his decision to quit in 2023 irrevocable

By Steve Oko

The immediate-past Governor of Abia State, and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has said that re-cycling of expired politicians and the refusal of sit-tight politicians to vacate the political space for the up and coming ones are the reasons Nigeria is not making much progress in governance.

Senator Orji, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia, restated that his decision to quit elective position come 2023 was irrevocable.

He said that his decision to bow out at the completion of his second tenure at the Senate is to allow the young generation prove their mettle.

Orji argued that there was no way the Not Too Young to Run Act signed into law in 2018 would be effectively implemented without the cooperation of the old politicians.

According to Senator Orji the Not Too Young to Run Act will remain a paper tiger until the old politicians are willing to vacate the political space.

His words: “I don’t speak from both sides of my mouth. By 2023 I will not seek elective position again.

“Dominating the political space till eternity is inimical to raising new crop of political leaders.”

Orji who further explained that his decision to step aside in 2023 was personal and not under any pressure, urged old politicians to allow the young ones test their hands on the saddle.

On the corruption allegations against him being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which his kinsman and critic, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has always used against him, the former governor regretted that “Apugo does not comprehend the fact that being investigated by the EFCC does not automatically translate to being found guilty.”

Senator Orji dismissed Apugo’s attacks on him as misguided vituperations which he should not dignify with a response.

The former governor further said that “unlike Apugo who is already in court with EFCC over land grabbing, EFCC has neither indicted nor charged me to court for any offence.”

He accused his detractors of writing petitions against him to distract him.

Senator Orji also said that the Bill on the conversion of Abia State Polytechnic Aba which he sponsored was still awaiting presidential assent so that Abia would rightly get a Federal Polytechnic like other states as provided for in the Constitution.

On the delapidated Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal road, which has been recently awarded for reconstruction, Orji expressed hope that the federal government would live up to its promise.

He attributed the feat to a collaborative efforts of National Assembly members from Abia and Akwa Ibom State.

