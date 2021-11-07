One of Nigeria’s most unique Christian Alternative music singer, Wisdom Toyin Adeoye, better known as Sister Wisdom has finally dropped ‘Vibes’, the lead single off her highly anticipated body of work, an EP titled ‘Blooming Branch’, consisting of 7 afro centric songs.

Produced by TXJAM, ‘Vibes’, which features one of the biggest gospel artists in Africa, the electrifying South African gospel power house, Martin PK is an afro beat sound infused with Amapiano, talking about Gods love and how God consistently showers love on mankind.

Speaking on the inspiration behind ‘Vibes’, an enthusiastic Sister Wisdom said, “The inspiration came from the desire to share with people about God’s Love (John 3:16) and without making them feel condemned in the process. What God is interested in is souls and not their destruction.”

She added, “People need hope and the knowledge of God’s love because the economy of the country and the happenings in the world at large is enough to discourage people and make them even more desperate. But with this message it brings peace, calm and positivity into their lives. ‘Vibes’ aims to make people know Gods loves them no matter who they think they are, win souls and make them dance in the process.”

Sharing her excitement on the forthcoming EP, Blooming Branch, she said, “I am particularly excited about the forthcoming EP because it’s my debut official body of work. My day 1 people will be proud of me and I was able to express myself differently. It’s a beautiful project and they will love it.”

On how she got one of South Africa’s biggest Gospel music singer featured on the song, she noted, “Martin PK is a Loveworld singer who is one of the biggest South African gospel artist out of Africa to the world, who happens to be my big brother. We both belong to the Loveworld Nation and it has always been my desire and prayers to collaborate with him. It was the perfect genre to have him on. Being an Amapiano infused song, I remember how excited I was when he accepted to jump on a song with me; it was indeed a dream come true.”