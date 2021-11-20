Ace Nigerian Gospel Singer and songwriter, Sinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, popularly known as Sinach is bringing an unforgettable Christmas concert this coming December.

The gig themed “Sinach and Friends” will feature award-winning gospel artistes from various parts of the world such as Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puetorico), Da’dra Great house (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos) and the phenomenal Gosgem Choir.

At a strategic media partnership meeting with Neita Uwaibi, a corporate communication officer for cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria info FM, Project Director for GosGem concepts, Hillary Vincent explained that this event is to remind people of the true essence of Christmas beyond all of the festivities that come with the season.

It is also a good time for friends and families to unite in gratitude to God for a fruitful year.

Gosgem Concepts promises an unforgettable Family Christmas Concert with “Sinach and Friends” which is scheduled to be held in Lagos on Sunday, 12th December, 2021 at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre Lekki, Time:3pm.