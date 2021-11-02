Show no mercy to prison invaders, NCoS boss charges armed personnel

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, CGC Haliru Nababa, has again directed men of the armed squad to deploy maximum force to defend custodial centres against armed attackers.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the CGC gave the directive after a preliminary assessment of the security challenges facing the Service which was done by the Controller-General’s Security and Intelligence Council.

Nababa condemned the unprovoked and incessant attacks on custodial centres and the forcible release of hardened criminals into the society, noting that such development was capable of worsening the security situation in the country.

He, therefore, directed men of the armed squad, especially those recently retrained by the military, to deploy the knowledge acquired to resist attacks with maximum force.

“The training you have acquired and the weapons given to you are to be put to maximum use, professionally. You are to show no mercy on armed invaders on our facilities because, by their actions, they have declared themselves enemies of the state” he stated. The Controller-General expressed confidence in the quality of retraining programme being embarked upon by the Service in partnership with the military.

This collaboration, he noted, will enhance the resilience and capacity of the personnel to deploy high-grade weapons when the need arises.

He used the opportunity to commend the officers attached to Kagara Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State for successfully repelling the bandits who attacked the facility, promising a handsome reward for their gallantry.

“Security thrives on timely and actionable intelligence and crimes of this magnitude certainly take time to plan. The attackers live among us, congregate, share information, procure logistics and embarks on suspicious movements and activities. If intelligence are timely made available to security operatives, then situation can be controlled with less damage” the CG stressed.

While commiserating with heads of security agencies and family members of gallant officers who have paid the supreme price in the line of duty, he assured of his readiness to spare no resources in securing all custodial facilities in the country.