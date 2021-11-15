.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, a non-government organization, yesterday organised a charity outreach for young women and less privileged girls in Abuja.

The NGO, which in recent times has been identified with providing succour for widows, women and other destitute people in the society through various empowerment programmes, also distributed half of its founder’s wardrobe to them.

At the special outreach programme for the young women and other disadvantaged girls, the Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, Ambassador Sara Abdul, said God inspired her to establish the foundation, adding that it is meant to help women, especially widows and the less privileged.

She said: “When people ask me why I do what I do, I tell them that I do so based on my past experiences. It has not always been this rosy for me.

“I have once upon a time been in a place of lack, and I know how it feels not to have some basic needs. Therefore, I will continue to put smiles on the faces of people whenever I can do so.”

Ms. Abdul also said the foundation was set up to empower women, explaining that it has also in the past provided widows and women in Nigeria with some skills to make them self-reliant.

Other items distributed during the brief event held at her residence were shoes and bags to boost their self-confidence and carriage.

The Shamies founder added that they were also meant to express love and support towards the struggling young women and to cushion the effect of the current economic realities on their adornment.

Responding one of the beneficiaries (names withheld) said that the charity programme has also helped a lot of them as many suffer low self-esteem because they could not afford good clothing and other accessories.

Others who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to Sara Abdul for her kindness to them and showered her with encomiums and prayers.