Director of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Anne Nzegwu, has said that service delivery charter will modify and strengthen important functions in the Ministry.

She stated this at a workshop on stakeholders’ input into service delivery charter in Abuja. According to her, if the service charter is properly crafted and followed properly, certain gaps will be filled. She added that the document will soon be presented officially to the general public.

She said: “We will make sure we have a functional service delivery charter. We will present our draft work to the public soon. We are not launching the document today, we are not validating the document today because we want to hear from our customers, clients and stakeholders.

“At the point of validating the work, the Honourable Minister and the Permanent Secretary will be here to present our finished work to the public.”

In her presentation of the National Planning Arm of the Ministry Integrated Service Delivery Charter, Dr Francisca Odeka who is also a resource expert, highlighted some key components in the document, to include, mission statement, vision of the ministry and the integrated service charter, which has all the units of the National Planning Arm and parastatals.