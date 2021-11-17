.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condoled with the Dangote family over the death of Alhaji Sani Dangote, the Vice President of the Dangote Group.

Senator Musa in a condolence message described Alhaji Sani Dangote as a great entrepreneur who brought his business expertise to impact positively on the Nation’s economy and Africa in general, especially in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

Musa who commiserated with the Founder/Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said that the demise of Sani is a shocking and devastating loss to him because this is the exit of a beloved brother and friend.

According to the Senator, late Sani was a trusted brother and business partner to Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Sani died in the United States of America after a brief illness and prior to his death, he was the Vice President of Dangote Group and also part of the Board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

Senator Musa also commiserated, condoled with His Excellency, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Executive Governor of Kano State, the entire people of Kano State, the Dangote family over the death of Sani Dangote.

Senator Musa said,“I am shocked and deeply saddened hearing the news of the passing of my dear friend and brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

“I share the grief of the entire Dangote family on his passage as I pray that they find comfort, faith and strength in Almighty Allah.

“My heart goes out to the immediate family and all the relations of the deceased.

“Having known Sani for many years and developed a close relationship with him and the Dangote family, the news is not only devastating but heartbreaking.

“Sani, an epitome of excellence, no wonder the quality showed in the chains of businesses he set up, co-established and managed, which include agriculture, manufacturing, banking and oil services.

“In these areas, my brother and friend was a pacesetter and a thoroughbred personality.

“Alhaji Sani Dangote was a great entrepreneur who brought his business expertise to impact positively on the Nation’s economy and Africa in general, especially in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

” I pray to Allah to accept his good deeds and grant fortitude to those he left behind in his family and the entire people of the state to bear the loss.

“I pray Allah to comfort and grant them all the fortitude to bear the loss.

” I also pray that Almighty Allah comforts them and grant Sani Dangote Aljannah Firdausi. Amen.