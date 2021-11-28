Seinye Lulu-Briggs shines at House of Lords, appointed as Chair of International Fund for Civil Society

Renowned industrialist and champion of women’s rights, Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited, has been appointed the Chairman of the Fund for the global Alliance of NGOs and CSOs of South South Cooperation (ANCSSC) at a special conference held at the House of Lords, Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Baroness Pola Uddin, Member of the House of Lords, the event which held at the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, brought together diplomats, business executives, royalty, academia, and members of the ANCSSC, the International Network of 450-member NGOs and CSOs from around the world who work in collaboration with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) to deepen the impact of civil society in the Global South.

Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs thanked the ANCSSC for the honour to chair its important fund and pledged her commitment at ensuring that the global community is galvanised to better fund the civil society in the Global South for the region’s inclusive growth and development.

Speaking on the importance of funding civil society, Dr. Seinye said, “the emerging economies of the world are bearing the brunt of both the global climate change crisis and the ongoing unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

And there is no doubt that civil society organisations in the Global South will be a vital part of the international development community’s efforts to mitigate and create innovative responses at the community level, going forward.

“In my role as the Chair of the Alliance Fund, I would like to highlight the increasing engagement of the Global South in multiple spheres of international development cooperation, and there is significant expansion in the scope of the South South cooperation.

“This has resulted in stronger economic bonds; but I believe that much more can be done by invoking SDG goal 17 which focuses on achieving the SDGs through strengthening solidarity, collaboration and partnership,” she emphasised.

Stressing further, Dr Seinye said, “this is why it is timely to focus on the importance of financing civil society in the Global South. Now, more than ever, we need to take action and stop the rhetoric. We are on the frontline of building community resilience and responses to climate change and to building-back-better in order to get back on track to meeting the SDGs.

“We do not shy away from this task as we tackle the sombre fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed 25 years of the progress made by the international community in addressing endemic poverty. Civil society in the Global South urgently requires access to financial resources to strengthen and sustain their work.”

Earlier, host of the event Baroness Uddin praised the ANCSSC for its efforts to bring together NGOs and CSOs to build momentum and energy for organisations in the Global South in order to develop resilience and self-reliance.

According to her, “It is through this collaboration and partnership that communities and nations can flourish and be impactful. The circle of poverty and injustices can be broken if as individuals, organisations and communities will remain bound by the common objectives of humanity and justice.”

In his remarks His Excellency Sheikh (Dr) Abdulaziz A. Rahman H. A. Al-Thani, the CEO of the Islamic Council of Donor Institutions and President of the ANCSSC speaking on his vision for the ANCSSC, said his two goals were “to build leaders in the humanitarian sector. I am proud that I am the Chairman of building leaders in Qatar, my country. But I want it to go everywhere especially to poor countries.

“My second goal is to bring all people regardless of colour, religion or countries to work together for humanity.” Sheikh Al-Thani, who is a member of the ruling Al Thani Qatari royal family, also urged civil society organisations to embark on only projects that are sustainable, to achieve enduring impact.”

Mrs Efe Etomi, the Country President of the Nigerian chapter of the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) said the conference “underpins the importance of cooperation and collaboration amongst NGOs and CSOs of South-South Cooperation in tackling humanity’s greatest problem of the unequal distribution of resources. The hardest hit in the poverty chart are those who reside in the global south. This is why it is easy to appreciate the O. B. Lulu Briggs Foundation in its quest to reach out to willing partners to collaborate on poverty alleviation programs,” assuring that “the African Women Lawyers Association (Nigeria) will always support noble efforts such as that shown by the O. B. Lulu Briggs Foundation to drive active support for the vulnerable and less privileged in society for 20 years and counting.

Convener of the ANCSSC, Dr. Husna Ahmad, OBE, in her remarks emphasised the need for global cooperation between civil society and International Development partners to combat both existing and looming humanitarian crises.

“COVID 19 has affected everyone globally, particularly the South and then we’ve got the climate catastrophe coming in nine years. What we must recognise is that we only have one planet, and we have to consider our children and future generations coming after us, about how they will look at us and ask us what we did with our planet,” she said.

“The Alliance of NGOs and CSOs for South South Cooperation,” she also noted “is a 450-member organisation under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz, with Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs as the Chair of the ACNSSC fund.” Dr. Ahmad Husna also called for more support to civil society in credit to the work they do in making a difference in the global south, because, in her words “we cannot afford to leave anyone behind.”

Vanguard News Nigeria