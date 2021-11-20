By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The embattled Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly. Abok Ayuba has described as “malicious and false,” the report that he resigned as the authentic Speaker of the State Assembly.

He warned those peddling the rumour of his resignation to desist as their action has “criminal undertones.”

It would be recalled that apart from Ayuba, Yakubu Sanda, representing Pengana State Constituency is also laying claim to the Speakership seat, as he said Ayuba was impeached. The State Government has since recognized and is working with the Sanda faction.

Ayuba, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Bulus Atang said, “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and false report alleging that Rt. Hon. Abok Ayuba, the legitimate Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, has tendered a letter of resignation as Speaker of the House.

“We advise the public to disregard the false and misleading report… the same group which previously fabricated that 16 Members staged the purported impeachment of the Speaker, up till now could not authentic that claim.

“It is no news that the House of Assembly was vandalized some days ago and the impostor and the self-acclaimed Speaker and his members with government approval moved a resolution to move their sitting into the Government House. This must have been part of their efforts to access the letter-headed papers of my office and get someone who could doctor my signature to make it appear as if I did resign. I never authored that document.

“… there is an ongoing legal action, … Plateau people, have a lot of confidence in me, I couldn’t sale their birth right for anything. The fight on this is the Plateau fight Bigger than me and the 12 of us. So we are committed to continue to stand for justice, equity and peaceful Plateau, and to victory and stability of democracy.

“I can’t do a letter and put a signature and stamp of received again. A letter that is not addressed to anyone in particular, if the said letter truly emanated from me, I wouldn’t have been seen continuously contesting the illegality.

“One would wonder why, if they had the letter as at 1st November, 2021 why are they bringing it out on 18th November, 2021. They would have been happy to produce it as early as possible. They crafted this forgery as a distraction plan to win the sympathy of Plateau people.

“Their inordinate ambition has blinded them from seeing the reality. Are they now saying, they impeached me or I resign? Resign from what? This begs for answer. Impeachment or resignation? However, we ask security operatives to investigate and unmask those behind the writing and forgery of signature of Rt. Hon. Abok Ayuba.”

