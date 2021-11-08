By Olasunkanmi Akoni



Management and Staff of Lagos Traffic Radio have been commended for bringing innovation to bear in delivering informative, educative and live traffic reports to residents.



Special Adviser to the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the station as part of a working tour of parastatals across the sate.



Ayantayo said that, “My car radio is always tuned to traffic radio because of its resourceful programmes and presenters connecting with LASTMA. You can never be lost in traffic anywhere in Lagos. I believe that the station will soar higher.”



Earlier, the General Manager of the Radio Station, Mr. Tayo Akanle, had reeled out the achievements of the agency, noting that the station has intensified efforts to contribute to the actualisation of the traffic management and transportation pillar of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda by expanding its scope of operations.



Akanle stated the areas of operation of the station include: Introducing waterways live reports to attract more residents to adopt water transportation and decongest the roads, adding that other areas cover Flight Schedules and Motorbike Live Reports with a focus on traffic impediments among others.



In his words: “We have taken our time to reinvigorate our various Social Media platforms, which have led to an increase in the number of followers, while ensuring improvement on our content geared towards actualising the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of Mr. Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda”.



”Recently we were given an award of best innovative Traffic Station for Y2021. We hope that in the near future, we will be able to collaborate with the Ministry of Science and Technology for live feeds through cameras on Major Roads for real-time information”, he added.

RELATED NEWS