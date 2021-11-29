SAMI; Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI), is set to hold ‘Genometrics’ exhibition in Lagos from Sunday, December 5 to Saturday December 11, 2021.

In the Press release by the organization, The exhibition Tagged ‘Genometrics: The Struggles, The Pain, The Victory of Sickle Cell Disease, is an exhibition that will explores the struggles, joy and victory of warriors living with sickle cell.

Presented through the combined works of a documentarian and visual storyteller, Olalekan Olafusi and Abstract Artist Toyin Adesola, a.k.a. Okunrin Meta (who doubles as the Founding Executive Director of SAMI), Genometrics will adopt film, photography, abstract paintings, mixed media, and other art forms to depict the intricate struggles for breath to torrents of pains into the deep sense of victory of sickle cell warriors.

“It’s an expression of hope, love and life”.

According to Ms Toyin Adesola, the founding director of the NGO which is said to be one of Nigeria’s leading nonprofits in the sickle cell community, ‘When we share our stories, we allow others to step into our world.

Our unique life is carried by various means to people who never have the opportunity to live through our experiences.

Art is a form of expression that allows for this, and it is a Win-Win! We bridge the knowledge gap for them and heal us, especially through artistic expressions’, Adesola established.

“The exhibition curated by Angela Amua Onelum will comprise several daily activities, including Visual Storytelling, Book Reading, Spoken Word, Photography, and Dance Expressions.

Others are Painting, Networking sessions for Children and Adults, Karaoke, Motion Graphics and more.

Proceeds from the event will support people with sickle cell disorder under various lifesaver projects run by Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI).

“The Okunrin Meta Gallery and Creative Hub will be opened officially for creatives and artists to come, express, produce, share, and project their work at the week-long event.

“Art curators, collectors, enthusiasts, and the general public who intend to participate are encouraged to register via https://bit.ly/genometrics.

Corporate brands, individuals, among others, are also charged to support the event with their sponsorship”. Adesola added.

The event is organized by the Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI) in partnership with Rise Support Consults and ace documentarian Olalekan Olafusi.

