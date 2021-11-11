By Ben Efe

Nigerian runners have stepped up preparations for the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon billed for November 27 in Warri, Delta State.

The 10km race already in its fifth year is attracting top Nigerian long distance runners who are eyeing the N1m top prize in both the female and male categories.

There are also consolation prizes for top then finishers in the race.

According to coach Gabriel Okon, the technical consultant of the WEPM, spreading the winning prizes is to encourage more athletes to participate and feel satisfaction for their efforts during the race course.

He added that the race which was put off last year due to the Covid-19 epidemic and restrictions will be conducted under the best covid-19 practices.

“We going to ensure that all covid-19 protocols are observed and also ensure that the athletes are safe from reckless motorists during the race.

“Last year the race couldn’t be held because of the covid-19.

“This is why we have to take all precautions and ensure that the runners, technical officials and on-lookers know their boundaries so that everyone would be safe,” said Okon.

The race is sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and also supported by the Delta State government.

