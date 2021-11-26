Rotarian Kola Oluyemi has been unveiled as the 34th president of Rotary Club of Victoria Island East .

During his unveiling, Oluyemi promised to fulfil his childhood dream of bringing succour and support to less privileged people in the society.

Commenting on what inspired him into humanitarian services, Oluyemi said: “I grew up in a home that I have a Rotarian as an uncle, one incident happened to me when I was small and that really held deep in my heart, I was still a teenager I think 13years and in secondary school, my mother wanted us to clear the house for Christmas so that we would have some decongestion and we took out some clothes, washed them because she wanted us to take them for charity. There were some that we felt nobody would want, so we packed all of them and put them at our trash-can because everything wouldn’t fit into the trunk as we only got one truck box.

“I happened to be playing soccer with my friends when the maintenance guys came to collect waste from the garbage trunk and there were two people by the trunk, they got down and ran towards the trunk box that contain all the clothes that we thought nobody would desire and they opened it and started struggling over those clothes, that really touched me because I never thought that there are people that would really want any of those clothes. So I made up my mind that when I grow up and every time I have the opportunity to render such help, then I would always give. That incident was really what inspires me into giving back to society.”

According to him, before becoming a Rotarian he floated an unofficial charity organization with his friend, Abiodun Esho which prepared him for what he’s doing today.

Recounting, he said , A”Before I became a Rotarian I floated a charity organization unofficial with my friend Abiodun Esho when I was in First City Monument Bank and every Christmas my place of work would always be occupied with gifts by all the vendors, so instead of taking those gifts home I would re-pack them with my friend and take them to Makoko.’

” So yearly they always look forward to such give away from us until around the year 2015 I couldn’t do the charity and my friend requested to know the reason, I told him I didn’t have money, so he suggested that instead of using my money I should join Rotary club and that was how I joined like-minded people in Rotary and together we started giving back to the society.”

He, however, noted that his tenure would focus on the key issues affecting the communities in Eti-Osa local government area.