Rotary Club of Effurun City Centre, under District 9141, has rolled out plans to renovate a three – classroom block at Ogbe Primary School, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, with two million, seven hundred thousand naira (N2,7000,000.00) provide 300 desks to schools at the cost of three million, one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N3, 150,000.00)and give two million naira worth of interest – free loan to 50 petty traders in the 2021/2022 Rotary Year.

The Charter President of Rotary Club of Effurun City Centre, Rotn. Patrick Ighomrore, who made the disclosure, while reading his acceptance speech, Sunday October 31 in Effurun, also mentioned : “Feeding of 50 pupils in a private school for one term with one million, fifty-seven thousand, five hundred naira (N1,057,500.00) tree planting project in Effurun and environs at the cost of three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N350,000.00) the provision of 100 delivery kits to expectant mothers, with four hundred and fifty thousand naira (N450,000.00) and the provision of school uniforms and sandals at the cost of three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N350,000.00)”, as some of the projects the Club will carry out this Rotary year.

Rotn. Ighomrore, averred that the vision of Rotary Club of Effurun City Centre, is to impact lives positively in the community and the world at large, just as he pleaded with friends and other public spirited individuals to support his board , in order to actualize the set targets.

The Sponsoring Club President, Rotn. Michael Enehizena, in his address, urged Rotn. Ighomrore and his board members to, “work tirelessly to build a very strong club”, adding,” as Rotarians, we are all leaders.”

Rotn. Enehizena, stated, “the reason we join Rotary, is to serve and we must all be Rotarians by excellence.”

While pleading with members of Rotary Club of Effurun City Centre to sustain peace, he encouraged them to always carry the youths along.

Our Correspondent,reports that persons who spoke at the ceremony include; Rotn. Famous Agbonifo, and The Ovie of Uvwie, HRM (Dr.) Emmanuel E. Sideso, who was represented by the Oviemo of Uvwie, Chief Hope Abovi Erute.

Highlights of the installation ceremony include: handing over of the charter certificate/gavel to Rotarian Ighomrore by the Assistant Governor, Rotn. Suala Yeri, induction of board members, launching for the Club’s projects as well as the presentation of awards to some Rotarians for their hardwork and dedication to service of humanity.

Rotary Club of Effurun City Centre, has 39 registered charter members.