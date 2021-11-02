By Onozure Dania

ROTARY Club of Osubi, Delta State, under District 9141, has budgeted N12.9 million to execute educational, health, micro-credit and other critical infrastructural projects for the 2021/2022 Rotary Year.

Mr. Mudiaga Erhiawarie, at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, weekend, shortly after his installation as the 12th President, Rotary Club of Osubi, noted that the breakdown of the projects include educational materials donation to Osubi, Oha and few other primary/secondary schools, at NN900, 000, annual medical outreach/eye check at Osubi, N4million.

“Water project scheme for some selected Okpe communities, essay writing competition for public primary and junior secondary schools in Okpe LGA, annual micro credit scheme project support to traders in Okpe council and renovation of Osubi secondary school toilet, amongst others, at N8million.

“In this Rotary year, we aim to do more, especially in the areas of economic and community development as well as in peace and conflict prevention and resolution.

“We, however, can make a greater impact by partnering other service clubs, or with individuals or entities that share our common interest. We will also not forget that we will design and execute projects in a sustainable manner, ensuring that their impact will be felt by many.”

In his valedictory speech, immediate past President of Club in Osubi, Ighodalo Akpasubi, noted that the club gave out interest free loan of N250,000 to five small scale business women to boost their businesses, with each of the beneficiaries going home with N50,000.

“The treatment of a teenager with detached retina that almost made him blind, was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Osubi.

“The problem was corrected and site restored. The child was presented to the District Governor, Virginia Major, on her visit to our zone on October 2, 2021.

“Rotary Club of Osubi gave scholarship of about N150,000 to two of the siblings of our late member, Amaka, to meet part of their education bills,” Akpasubi added.

