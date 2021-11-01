Urhobo youth leader and Nigerian indigenous language advocate, Comrade Godstime Ukuanovwe has faulted Hon. Dr. Kofi, Chairman Otu-Jeremi Local Government Area of Delta state, Hon. Reuben Izeze, Member, Delta state House of Assembly, Hon. Rev. Francis Waive, member House of Representatives for feigning ignorance on the massive killings between Okwagbe and Owhawa Communities in Ughievwen kingdom.

Comrade Ukuanovwe, who doubles as 2023 Delta central Senatorial aspirant, urged his excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to quickly prevail to stop the killing among Urhobo Communities in the state.

According to him, “the call becomes imperative due to their sheer negligence and high disconnect from their people which has now resonated to wanton killings and mayhem under their political watch and leadership.

The Urhobo youth leader Ukuanovwe, asserted:”As we speak there is massive killings between Okwagbe and Owhawa Communities both of Ughievwen kingdom in Ughelli South. They are in a free for all fight which has claimed several lives and loss of properties for the past week, yet the political class has shown no interest while the people they claim to govern are killing themselves.

According to him, “Governor Okowa is in far away Abuja talking about rescuing Nigeria meanwhile his home state is in total shambles and crisis.

“Sadly Ovie Omo Agege, the Nigeria Deputy senate president is a man who has lost touch with his people, and it is high time the political class in Ughelli South, Udu and Ughelli federal constituency wake up from their slumber and proffer a political solution to the raging war in Ughievwen kingdom, between Okwagbe and Owhawa”, he concluded