In a bid to promote growth, development and to position the Church for improved evangelism, the President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), Rev. Dr, James Bayo Owoyemi has approved the elevation of some ministers of the Church.

The elevated pastors are Rev. Felix Popoola as Audit- General, Pastor Lawrence Adedara as Director of Special Duties, Pastor Frank Lawani as Director of Administration, Pastor Paul Erakhifu as Director of Media, Pastor Samuel Balogun as Public Relations Officer I, Pastor Joseph Fayehun as Public Relations Officer II, Pastor Samuel Daramola as Director of Protocol, while Pastor Gbenga Ojo is Director of Legal Services.

Other elevated ministers include Pastor Emmanuel Olurunyomi as Deputy General Secretary, Prophet Taiwo Adegoke as Deputy General Evangelist, Pastor Samuel Ogundoro as Deputy General Treasurer, Pastor Abioye Folorunsho as Deputy General Financial Secretary, Prophet (Dr.) Amos Owoju as Deputy Director of Special Duties, Pastor Temitope Adeusi as Deputy Director of Administration and Pastor Femi Adagbada as Deputy Media Director and Pastor Caleb Ibiezugbe as Secretary Sunday School Department.

According to Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, UACC, Media Director, also appointed were State Superintendent and Member Supreme Council. They include Pastor J. Adejayi as Ondo State Superintendent, Pastor Daniel Amupitan as Osun State Superintendent, Pastor F. Babalola as Oyo State Superintendent, Pastor M. Odugbesan as Ogun State Superintendent and Pastor Adeniyi Afolayan as Ekiti State Superintendent.

The new Members of the Supreme Council of the Church are Pastor Bodunde, Pastor Jegede, Pastor Samuel Areji and Pastor Egunjobi.

Some of the State Officers appointed are Pastor Seun Ayandeji as Public Relations Officer; Oyo State, Pastor Moses Adeyemi as PRO, Lagos State, Pastor Olujomi Sunday as State Secretary, Ondo State, Pastor S. Omoniyi as State Evangelist, Osun State, Pastor Abel Ariyo as State Evangelist, Lagos State, Pastor Olaitan as State Evangelist, Ogun State, Pastor Michael Afolabi as Financial Secretary, Lagos State, Pastor Wole Ayandejii as Media Coordinator, Ondo State amongst others.

Moreover, the UACC General Overseer, Rev. Dr. Owoyemi ordained some Pastors at the annual convention of the church that ended last weekend. They include Rev. Mrs. Mary Joke Owoyemi, Pastor Success Oyelowo, Pastor Ademola Owoyemi, Pastor Adefila Oluwatimilehin,, Pastor Victoria Olosa, Pastor Ajayi Oluwafemi, Pastor Dorcas Amoo, Pastor Akomolafe Adelemi, Pastor Victoria Babalola, Pastor Olaoluwa Ogunbiyi, Pastor Rotimi Alaba, Pastor Comfort Kosolu, Pastor Lawrence Ayanlola, Pastor Muyiwa Olubunmi Pastor Joshua Ogunlade, Pastor Isaac Kolawole, Pastor Kumuyi Funke amongst Others.

The President and General Overseer of UACC, Rev. Dr. Owoyemi,urged the ordained, and elevated Pastors be law abiding, humble and adhere to instructions. Adding that they should not do anything evil that would tarnish their image and bring disgrace to the Church.

He further prayed that God gives them the grace, wisdom, knowledge and strength to excel in the Vineyard of God.