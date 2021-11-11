.

By Chinedu Adonu

A coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL has condemned the restriction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers from entering the courtroom by the Nigerian government.

The President-General of the group, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, said that the act by the Department of State Services, DSS, on 9th of November, 2021 confirmed Nigeria as a failed country

“The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone is displeased over the refraining of Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers from entering the courtroom by the Department of State Services, DSS, today 9 November 2021. This is a travesty of the law and it has confirmed to the international community that Nigeria is now a failed state.

“The Judiciary is the last hope of the common man and it is only the court that upholds the rights and privileges of the people. What happened today in court where Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers were barred by DSS from entering the room is a confirmation that we are in a banana republic.

“Even in past military regimes we had in Nigeria, lawyers were allowed into the courtrooms to advocate for their clients, but in today’s court sitting, right in our own very eyes, Lawyers were not allowed into the courtroom to defend their client Nnamdi Kanu in court.

“We want to know why Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers were denied entry today in court? Has our constitution changed overnight? Are lawyers no longer advocating for their clients in courts? What is really happening in Nigeria? The country is comatose.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Bruce Fein from the United States of America was denied access to the courtroom to see his client Nnamdi Kanu. The United Nations and the international community can now confirm for themselves what Nigeria has turned into. It is really a sad one.

“If lawyers are no longer qualified by law to defend their clients in courts as we saw today in court where DSS determine who go into the courtroom, Who then is to advocate for the people. Is it bandits and kidnappers that are terrorizing the north? Or the DSS who have now taken charge of the court premises in Nigeria?.

He calls on the international community and United Nations to come to the aid of Nigerians who have been battered by a retrogressive government that has no regard for the rights and privileges of Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria