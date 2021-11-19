.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has charged 2,000 newly trained officers of the anti-narcotics body to resist every temptation that will make them compromise their duties and responsibilities.

Gen. Marwa gave the charge at the passing out parade of the new officers at the NDLEA Academy, Jos, Plateau state on Friday 19th November 2021.

He reminded them that they were coming into the Agency at a time when the institution is being overhauled to make it more effective and efficient, and as such their months of training at the Academy must count through impactful contributions to its goal of ridding Nigeria of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

His words, “You are coming into the Agency at an auspicious time when the management has pushed the reset button and commenced the overhaul of the old system and its encumbrances. Your employment coincides with a time we are putting in place all that is necessary to foster the enabling work environment that makes a career in the NDLEA gratifying.

“Having been given the necessary training, we expect you to make your presence count with impact contributions to the achievement of the Agency’s objectives in its campaign against abuse and trafficking of illicit substances. Qualities such as loyalty, discipline and diligence would help you to have a fulfilling career in a paramilitary organisation such as NDLEA.

“Let me also bring to your awareness how important you are now to society. Only very few occupations afford an individual the opportunity of direct, meaningful impact on society’s wellbeing. You are part of a community of custodians who are assigned the responsibility of safeguarding society’s sanity and safety against the corrosion of illicit substances. And today, I charge you thus: do not disappoint the Agency, and the society at large, and more importantly, do not disappoint yourselves.”

Warning them that they would be faced with temptations from the dark world of drug barons and their cartels, Gen. Marwa said the new officers and their senior compatriots must remain upright and patriotic always.

He said, “I will not downplay the fact that the world of illicit drugs is a dark, dangerous underworld that must be met with uprightness, patriotism and strong will. That is why we are working purposely to put in place a welfare package that will shield you from circumstances or conditions that may predispose you to compromise your duties and responsibilities.

“Your upbringing and the training you have undergone should imbue you with the moral fibre to withstand the lure of filthy lucre, which is the weapon of drug barons. In whatever circumstance you may find yourselves in the course of your careers, think first about the greater good. And always remember that traffickers, barons and cartels are opposing forces with whom you must not have any communion whatsoever. As you take the first major step as anti-narcotic agents, I wish you a successful, fulfilling career in the NDLEA.”

He said the official passing out parade of Narcotic Officers Course 15, 2021, coming barely seven weeks after the passing out of Narcotic Assistants in September, is yet another phase in the rapid evolution of the NDLEA.

“In the 32 years of this Agency, this is the largest Course ever for Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics (ASN) cadre and the first in seven years. Today, the fight against illicit drug production, trafficking and abuse is being reinforced with the addition of about 2,000 new officers into field operations, where you will be joining your compatriots across Nigeria”, he added.

While commending the leadership and staff of the Academy for doing a great job in the training of a such a number of officers and men, as well as other stakeholders who helped to make the exercise successful, Gen. Marwa noted that whatever transformation is happening in the Agency is made possible through the unflinching support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“At this time, let me seize this opportunity to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari whose political will, support and encouragement to NDLEA have brought about the renaissance in the Agency today”, he stated.

The ceremony was the highpoint of a weeklong visit to Plateau State by the NDLEA Chairman/CEO who had earlier held advocacy meetings and deliberations on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking with the state governor, Simon Bako Lalong;

First Class traditional rulers in the state led by HRM Da Jacob Gyang Buba; leaders of local communities and local government council chairmen; leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and Council of Ulamas; leaders of road transport unions; heads of security agencies in the state and a broad spectrum of other stakeholders.

He had seized the opportunity of the meetings to appreciate their support for the NDLEA and called for more collaboration in the renewed fight to stamp out the twin evil of drug abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs from Nigeria.

The GOC 3 Division, Major Gen. IS Ali had seized the opportunity of the NDLEA chairman’s visit to hand over to him 350kg of cannabis seized by soldiers of Operation Safe Heaven while the Commander of the 551 NAF Station, Air Commodore Bidemi Marquis expressed commitment to partner with the state Command of the Agency.

The colourful passing out parade was attended by eminent dignitaries from within and outside the state including Governor Simon Bako Lalong represented by his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden; Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Hezekiah Dimka; Chairman, House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo; top state officials and heads of other security agencies in the state, among others.

