House of Representatives, Tuesday, charged all the security agencies in the country to resolved all cases of missing persons across the country.

Specifically, the House called on the Police, the Department of State Service, DSS, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to hasten action on the unresolved cases to ensure restore hope in the people.

The parliament also asked the police to address the incidence of kidnappings and other security challenges around the waterways of Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Motions

The charges followed two separate motions moved by Hon. Chris Azugbogu representing Nnewi South/North/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra State and Hon. Alex Egbona considered at the plenary.

In his motion titled “Urgent Need to Look into Cases of Unresolved Kidnap, Insecurity in the South East Anambra”, Azugbogu noted that there have been a lot of cases of missing persons in the southeast and in Anambra State in particular.

He said: “Amongst other crimes recorded during the said period was the kidnap of one Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo the candidate of Labour Party for the Anambra governorship election.

“He was kidnapped on September 18 in Anambra State.

“About five engineers working with Melan Consultants in Effium Ebonyi state were also kidnapped since November 3 and nothing has also been heard till date.

“These with numerous other unresolved cases creates a high level of sense of insecurity in the South-East.

“Concerned that till today, many weeks after and still counting, nothing has been heard about most of these cases.

“These persons have families and loved ones who are already broken and left in perpertual agony.

“If nothing tangible is done to at least provide hope for these families, we might end up loosing them too.”

Adopting the motion after securing a favorable voice vote, the House while asking the security agencies to get to the root of the matter mandated its relevant Commitees to work with the security agencies on the matter and report back to the House in 6 weeks.

On the second motion titled “Need to Address the Incidence of Kidnappings and Other Security Challenges Around the Waterways of Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State”, the mover, Hon. Alex Egbona noted the increased criminal activities by syndicates who specialize in kidnapping and other forms of militancy around the waterways in the affected area.

According to him, the criminals have forced law-abiding residents of the coastal and riverine communities to flee their homes for fear of being abducted or killed.

“Hon. Ubi Itam Ettah, a former Chairman of Yakurr Local Government Area, was kidnapped in Ugep on 9 August 2021, where the adductors escaped with him through the Ediba waterway-which runs from Cameroon through Etung – Ikom- Obubra – Yakurr – Abi – Biase – Akamkpa and Odukpani waterways to the Atlantic Ocean.

“The incessant abductions and other forms of criminality typify the height of insecurity that has forced prominent indigenes to seek refuge in neighbouring states of Abia, Benue, Ebonyi and Enugu.

“The rate of crime in the area have assumed a disturbing dimension with the wanton raid on business outfits and cold-blooded murder of prominent industrialists and economic actors as well as Policemen and other security operatives.

“The activities of the criminals have brought untold hardship to the people of the affected communities in Cross River State especially in Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency”, Egbona said.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to deploy troops and beef up security to put an end to criminal activities in constituency to forestall further loss of lives and properties.

It also mandated its committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance to the resolution.

