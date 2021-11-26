By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, mandated its Committees on Works and Finance to investigate the slow pace of works on the Lokoja–Benin federal highway for which over N200 billion was earmarked.

The decision of the House came on the heels of a motion titled “Need to Investigate the Utilization of Over 200 Billion Naira on Construction of Lokoja to Benin Road”, presented by Hon. Johnson Egwakhide Oghuma and considered at the plenary.

In his presentation, Oghuma noted that the dualization of Lokoja–Benin Federal Highway from Obajana junction to Benin, Edo State was awarded to a consortium of contractors in 1999 with a completion date of December 2021.

He recalled that over 200 Billion Naira has been budgeted from 1999 to 2021 in addition to the various loans and interventions projects such as SUKUK, among others.

He submitted that the road was a major highway connecting routes from the North to East, South–South and Western parts of Nigeria.

“The Lokoja–Benin Section is now a death trap as people can no longer travel safely and what was a three (3) hour trip has now become a whole day’s journey and sometimes impassable.

“If no urgent intervention to construct the Lokoja to Benin road is taken lives, goods and worth billions of Naira will be destroyed.

“The need to unearth the latent and obvious reasons behind the total abandonment of the road projected for completion in December 2021”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House noted that there was a slow of work compared to the colossal amounts budgeted and expended on the highway.

It therefore asked Committees to conduct the probe within 4 weeks and report back to the House for further legislative action.

In a similar development, the House also urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to develop and put in place formidable security apparatus,

mechanism and strategy, including efficient backup response to prevent the persistent occurrence of

armed robbery attacks within Odo–Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency of Osun State.

The House also called on other relevant authority to relocate the 39th Mopol Unit

to Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area headquarters where the Units was to be located to curtail the escalating crime rate in the area.

The resolution followed a motion titled “Need to Address the Menace of Persistent Bank Robberies and Threat to Lives and Properties of the People”, moved at the plenary by Hon. Afolabi Olalekan Rasheed.

Presenting the motion earlier, Hon. Rasheed said “the seemingly abysmally presence of security personnel on the ground who are usually

overwhelmed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood calls for serious concern”.

The motion was eventually adopted by the House which also mandated the Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance.