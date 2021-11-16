…as Gbajabiamila declares seat of deceased member vacant

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, observed minute silence for the late Vanguard Reporter, Tordue Henry Salem before the commencement of main legislative proceedings for the day.

READ ALSO:Kano: DSS bursts syndicate that trails people to banks to rob them

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila after taken his seat formally announced Salem’s death to the members.

He then called a member of the House, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai to offer a prayer for the repose of Salem’s soul.

Prior to his death, Salem was a Journalist covering the activities of the House for Vanguard Newspapers.

He went missing on October 13, 2021 and was later found dead in Wuse General Hospital by the Nigerian police after 30 days.

The police authorities however said the later Reporter was killed by a hit-and-run commercial driver named Itoro Clement on the night of his disappearance.

Similarly, Gbajabiamila at the plenary declared the seat of deceased member, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, who hitherto represented Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

The Speaker said Omolafe’s occurred on 16th August 2021 and was announced at the plenary on 14th September 2021.