By Demola Akinyemi

A member of House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency, Hon AbdulGaniyu Cook Olododo weekend empowered selected 500 persons in his constituents with different tools of their choice worth over N300M.

The event was 12th of its kind since the lawmaker was elected into the National Assembly in 2019 to boost the economic growth of his constituents.

Among empowerment materials distributed include horizontal freezers, ordinary sewing machines, grinding machines, hair drier machines, industrial sewing machines, Generators sets and Pop corn machines, among others.

Olododo,who is also Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development,said that the present leadership is committed towards reducing the poverty levels in Nigeria drastically.

Speaking while donating the empowerment equipment,in Ilorin Olododo said,”The 9th Assembly is unique in every aspect, we are irrevocably committed among others to lift vast majority of Nigerians out of poverty,and that is what I’m replicating here.

He said ,I’m different from others because of my own political background, I know how to play politics and I’m playing it very well.

“I could not be Chairman of local government, Commissioner twice Chief of Staff to the Governor and Secretary to the State Government for the fun of it,so i must be different from others as a member representing my good people in House of Representatives.

“By the grace of almighty Allah, we know and understand the networking, and we are on top of the game .For those who have not benefitted, more are still coming and they would go round.

He also said that “This empowerment to members of my constituents is in fulfilment of my electoral promises during the 2019 general elections.

“I belief in empowerment rather than giving out money to the people so as to make the people to turn the empowerment tools to add values to their socio well being.

“And I want to assure all of the members of my constituents to be up and doing to support me in the tasks of improving the lives of the populace in the federal constituency”.

The lawmaker who also said that, he has facilitated many projects to the constituency like five roads construction, provision of solar lights, rehabilitation of schools, among others.

Olododo therefore called on the members of the APC in the state not to be worried about the antics of some other members of the party saying that,” APC “loyal” in the state is where the power is and when the time come, the members of the party will see it”.

He added that, the beneficiaries should ensure that the materials are used for what it is meant for and should not resell the empowerment materials to the members of the public.