.

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to replicate the enduring legacies of late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, saying such would definitely outlive his administration.

Aare Adams said this at the 2021 edition of the Ajagunmale Festival held at Lekki Guest House, Lekki in Lagos.

He said: “The Low-Cost Housing Estate built during Jakande’s years was notable and enduring. It outlived his administration that today many of the governors that succeeded him in Lagos State are still benefitting from his various landmark goodwill and achievements.

“Therefore, I urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look beyond today and build an enduring legacy that will surely live after him.”

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, urged the Lagos state governor to extend his ideas of wealth creation by providing all the basic needs and infrastructure, capable of driving the Lekki Free Trade Zone to generate further wealth for the state.

Adams said: “Since the time it was launched, the LFTZ has the potentials to fully utilize the investment and tourism potentials to boost the fortunes of Lagos state. The Zone is a multi-use facility with zones for industry, manufacturing, residential and tourism.

“I think the Lagos state government should turn all the beaches in the state to tourists’ destinations.

“The state government must provide effective security for tourists and fun-seekers that visit the beaches.

“The seaport has the potentials of being the business hub in Lagos state. I think the governor should extend his ideas of wealth creation by providing the basic infrastructure, capable of driving Lekki Free Trade Zone to generate further wealth for the state.”

Earlier, the Onilekki of Lekki, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, in his remarks praised the Aare Onakakanfo for his spirited efforts to promote the Yoruba culture and tradition.

Oba Ogunbekun said: “I think Aare Gani Adams has made great impact in salvaging the Yoruba race. His efforts in the cultural promotion are obviously very rewarding. That is why he is able to sustain these festivals across the southwest without looking back, and it is our duty as custodian of the Yoruba culture and tradition to support him and the Olokun Festival Foundation in this regard “.