By Onozure Dania

THE lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Mr. Olaide Akinremi, weekend, charged the traditional, community and religious leaders in his constituency, on the importance of peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.

Akinremi said this at a just concluded empowered programme for hundreds of youths and leaders in the community, who underwent capacity building trainings on agriculture, and other vocations at a closing ceremony that took place at the Emmanuel Alayande Teachers Hall, Samonda Ibadan.

He also admonished the traditional, community and religious leaders who also participated in the advocacy programme on peace and conflict resolution.

While a set of youths got trained on poultry production as agro-business, another set took part in trainings on the production of vaseline, liquid soap, disinfectants among other items of daily household use.

Akinremi, in his remarks, said: “The purpose of this programme is to add more value to what we currently have on ground, as far as conflict resolutions on the part of traditional and community leaders in their various jurisdictions are concerned. Achieving peaceful coexistence is important, and these set of leaders have vital roles to play as such.”

The lawmaker also emphasised the important mediator roles of traditional and community leaders in settling any form of conflict or rancor among their people as they are highly respected.

He said: “They are very much respected by people in their environments, and this is why it is easy for them to mediate when issues occur among their people. This advocacy programme has further equipped their capacity to function better than before, and to contribute in new dimensions in securing peace in their respective areas. This will help a lot in achieving the needed stability, growth and development of their various localities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria