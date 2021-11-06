Nigerian reality tv star, Nina Ivy has called out Twitter for failing to verify her handle despite her status as a well celebrated public figure with massive following on the micro blogging site.

The actor who has a huge following of almost two hundred thousand fans whom she fondly refers to as the, Ivy League. The gorgeous star often shares her personal life and work with her fans on the micro blogging site and the failure of Twitter getting her page verified has become a source of worry to her and her fans who could be seen supporting her in the comment section of the tweet.

“Dear @verified(twitter) Gini bu nsogbu gi?” the Big Brother Naija star began in her native Igbo language “Why am I not verified yet? The amount of catfish accounts with my name is alarming…” She added also drawing Twitter’s attention to the need to protect her fans from fraudsters who have created several fake(catfish) accounts in her name.

Despite its ban in Nigeria, celebrities and other users have found a way to evade the federal government restrictions on twitter through VPN and other methods, Nina Ivy remains one of the popular Reality stars from the Big Brother Naija show to remain vocal on the site.