Entrepreneur Baskal Korkis is at it again.

The real-estate industry thought leader has just broke into the best seller book market with his new book entitled Persistence, Pivots, and Game Changers, Turning Challenges Into Opportunities.

The Book, which features submissions from other industry moguls, authors, star and athletes such as Kyle Wilson, Phil Collen, Kevin Eastmen and Marques Ogden offers up an inspirational set of first hand accounts of how successful individuals across a multitude of different fields have flipped adversity into equivalent advantages and have risen to the heights of achievement in their field.

In the book, Baskal Korkis chronicles his own success in real-estate and the development of his own independent business. Citing the challenges he faced, Baskal’s perseverance and innovation demonstrates how any up and coming self made entrepreneur in the real-estate business can achieve success no matter how seemingly insurmountable the odds are.