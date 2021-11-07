By Ephraim Oseji

As part of efforts to promote reading culture in the country, Daniel Olawande, a Pastor with Redeemed Christain Church of God, RCCG, has donated books and other writing materials to over 100 students

Speaking at the event, the youth Evangelist with a background in education noted that his passion and drive for education is boundless. He added that it’s something he is optimistic about and therefore uses every opportunity to advocate and applaud its benefits.

“The passion began in 2015 when I embarked on a project called Inspired a Lagos Teen; a project to gift 25000 teenagers in Lagos with books by great leaders such as Gifted Hands by Ben Carson and several others. I also also distributed the books across all correctional centers in Lagos.

Also speaking about his perception towards Education and his recent out reach he attests that, “Studying education was beyond a course, it imprinted a passion to reach out to young people. I believe Education is a tool through which the world can be transformed. My assignment is tailored around the revival and kingdom influence across all spheres of human endeavor.

I believe that for impact to be achieved, grass-root out reaches are very necessary and books are one way to imprint the right voices into the minds of young people. I intend to chart new paths and spearhead influence across the world and one way to get myself keyed into that is by constantly checking through the footprints of people who have gone ahead and this is by studying.

This is not what I just want to do for myself, but I want to begin the impact journey by getting young people acclimatized with this at a very young age.”

Pastor Olawande and his team recently went to a school in Shimawa, Ogun State to gift the students books and writing materials as part of his project to advocate the importance of education. His passion about guiding people through the journey of purpose fulfillment and kingdom advancement is evidently achieved as the lives of hundred of young children are getting the needed support for their educational need.

He added that, “I intend to expand this into scholarship programs for kids in underserved communities up to tertiary education through the Flaming Kids Educational Support then also begin speaking sessions centering around self-esteem and purpose discovery.

Also, I have received tremendous support first from volunteers who have joined my course. Then I have particularly received financial support through the journey by different partners across the world.”