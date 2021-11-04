Abdu Maikaba

Abdu Maikaba, the newly recruited Technical Adviser (TA) of Rangers International Football Club (FC ) of Enugu, was on Wednesday welcomed to the club by General Manager Davidson Owumi in his office, a statement by Rangers FC media officer, Norbert Okolie, has said.

The statement indicated that Maikaba would take charge of the Flying Antelopes in the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) season.

Receiving the new TA, Owumi assured of the management’s unalloyed support in ensuring the club’s success, according to the statement.

“Let me on behalf of the management, the government and good people of the state welcome you to the new challenge.

“I believe that you will showcase the great quality you displayed in other club sides and the national teams.

“We shall give you all the support needed to ensure we celebrate at the end of the season with trophies and a continental ticket,” Okolie’s statement added.

Also, the club’s administrative secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, assured the gaffer of the management’s support, saying, “all you need to succeed here will be made available just as we did to your predecessors.

“We always work as a unit and with the experience you are coming with, there is no way we shall not succeed together at the end of the season.”

In his speech, Maikaba appreciated the management for finding him worthy of paddling the club’s ship.

“I am happy to be here and it is the dream of every coach in the country to be in Rangers FC.

“I am ready to hit the ground running just as I appeal for the cooperation of the management in the provision of equipment, logistics that will help in the discharge of these duties, thank you all,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria