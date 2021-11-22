By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–EIGHT Assembly Senator from Oyo South Senatorial District, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi,has described the recent strike embarked upon by railway workers as a great concern to the citizens.

According to him,the suffering citizens went through following the development did not only show how important rail transportation was to Nigerian economy but also how the future of Nigeria’s local industry would depend on it.

READ ALSOIn 5 years, we delivered to Nigeria 712km of railway – CCECC

He, however, expressed relief following suspension of the action following truce reached by the parties involved in the issue that resulted to the strike.

“The recent strike embarked upon by railway workers across Nigeria was a great concern for some of us as concerned citizens.

“The hardship faced by several citizens and especially business owners who got stranded during this period showed how important this mode of transportation has become to the Nigerian economy and how the future of our local industry would depend on it,”he said.

According to him,”One must wonder how this embarrassment felt for the Muhammadu Buhari administration, a government that one should commend for showing unbelievable commitment to the development of infrastructure across the country and particularly, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who has dedicated a large part of his stewardship to ensuring the revival of railway transportation system in Nigeria.”

“It was therefore a big relief for many of us when the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), announced the suspension of the strike on Friday and train operations earlier suspended,resumed across stations in the country,”he added.

Akanbi said:”Now that government and the railway workers are back to the negotiating table as part of the conditions for resumption, I wish to appeal to the representatives of both parties in the negotiations, especially the committee to be set up by the federal ministry of transport to have a listening heart.”

The statement read further:”The welfare of our railway workers cannot be taken for granted as the success of this entire project and its bigger picture is in the hands of its long term handlers – railway workers.

“As a government, having invested a lot into railway infrastructure in the past six years and considering how far the journey ahead is, it will amount to pennywise pounds foolish if the government fails to carefully consider the call to improve the welfare of the custodians of these huge infrastructure.

“The journey ahead of Nigeria is still far if it will match global standards for transportation but we are making good progress as a nation. From the Abuja-Kaduna route to the Lagos-Ibadan route, citizens have already experienced good services and they are trusting the system better every day. This, we must not jeopardize.

“To the rail workers, I feel your pain and I can only imagine how it feels reading about billions of dollars being spent on infrastructure while it appears the humans are being neglected.

” I understand your grouse at seeing all the locomotive being insured while the train pilots do not get insurance.

While this is indeed a justified challenge on the government to rise to address the needs of the railway workers, we should remind ourselves that these projects are mainly being financed with foreign loans that must be paid back, no matter how long.

“The House of Representatives’ recent approval of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for new externally borrowing comprising $16.2 billion and €1.020 billion is a pointer to how the Buhari administration has been able to fund its nationwide infrastructural development.

“From total loan of $12.065 billion proposed for transportation sector, Nigerians can be excited about the huge allocations for the Nigerian Coastal Railway Project: Lagos-Benin City Segment, Benin-Onitsha including Onitsha Railway Bridge (Branch) and the Benin City-Warri – Yenegoa -Port Harcourt Segment.

“We also expect significant progress on the Central Line Project: Abuja – Baro – Itakpe – Ajaokuta segment, Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernization Project Construction of the Branch Line (Apapa-Tin Can Island Port) and the Kano-Maradi SGR with Branch to Dutse.

“Of special interest to me is the Lagos to Kano rail that passes through the states of Kwara and Osun, and the economic impact that would have on the southwest region. Indeed, good times are ahead but all stakeholders must work together in honesty and transparency.

“As a senator in the 8th Assembly, I am glad about how far we have come since championing the realization of the Lagos-Ibadan railway route and while we continue to contribute our quota in ensuring full delivery of the other projects, citizens need to also cooperate with government to achieve its objectives. We must not jeopardize the progress we have made in reviving the once comatose railway transportation in Nigeria. “