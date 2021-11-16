QuickBus targets intercity travellers as it launches in Nigeria, other African countries

Online marketplace ticketing system, QuickBus, has expanded its presence in Africa with its operational launch in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

The startup has a presence in Kenya, Angola, South Africa, and Uganda, and is now the most popular site for booking buses in Africa.

QuickBus solution is vital on a continent where most of the population travel by road. Nigeria’s busiest airport only recorded 4.25 million domestic travelers in 2018 – less than 5% of the population, emphasizing the popularity of road travel.

Despite this, travelling across Nigerian states by road is primarily a manual process.

QuickBus offers a ticketing service that lets customers buy tickets, book seats online, and with options for different operators in the space, so passengers can choose which works best for them.

According to Olumide Akinsola, the company’s Group VP of Growth and Marketing, “Our goal is to get Africans moving from City to City by road in a way that’s stress-free, efficient and enjoyable.

“This can’t happen without transport operators moving from their current informal setup to a point where they scale with intelligent business solutions. It’s not just a promise; it’s the new reality for our customers in Kenya, Angola, Uganda, Zambia, and our other locations.”

Passengers on QuickBus can sharing their trip with loved ones and track the bus in real-time while travelling, providing a sense of security.

Akinsola said that while a few transport companies now have websites that allow customers book seats, it remains a tricky experience as some customers after booking seats online arrive at the bus terminal only to be told that their seats have been taken.

QuickBus is going to solve this by providing booking channels such as USSD, WhatsApp, and agency banking.

Akinsola added that “In Nigeria, the transportation business is tricky, with many transporters closing operations in under three years. Finding customers, ensuring a great user experience, preventing theft, and staying competitive are challenging responsibilities to juggle.

“Many operators know that the transport business, which is still primarily analogue, needs to change, and QuickBus provides these operators with a route to ensuring they get business intelligence form their operations, which adds value to their business.”

QuickBus was founded by Humphrey Wrey and started operations in Kenya in 2018.

Vanguard News Nigeria