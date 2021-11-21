Purple Musik World signed artist, Mr Purplemusik just scored a hat-trick with this super banger titled “Africa Girls”.

The international collabo doesn’t fall short of its hype as it has started gaining strong momentum for an average new kid on the block. Mr Purplemusik solidified his position on the Nigerian National iTUnes Top Chart for over 2 weeks.

The Hypeafrobeatz promoted project inks its name in the Afrobeats hall of fame.

Kelvynboy justified the reason for his alias “Afrobeats badman” carefully paving his way into the Nigerian market. The label, PurpleMusik Worldwide is here to stay as Africa Girls Is said to chart on other digital platforms like Shazam,Spotify and many others.