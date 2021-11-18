Governor Udom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has expressed happiness over the successful pact between Ibom Air and Airbus for the purchase of ten additional A220 Aircrafts.

He says the trust and goodwill generated from the State has earned it the confidence of the corporate world.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Thursday, on his arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, after some international engagements outside the country.

The governor stated that the agreement signed a few days ago in his presence between Ibom Air and Airbus to purchase Ten additional A220 Aircraft describes the commitment Ibom Air has to rebrand and restore confidence in the aviation industry and has made the state, despite being a sub-national to earn the trust of the corporate world.

Speaking further, the Chief Executive of the State pointed out that the investment of the state in Aviation will benefit the state and the country, adding that the 10 new A220 Aircraft will stimulate the economy through the value chain and opportunities of the industry.

“In the history of Aviation development there has never been a sub-national that could earn the confidence of the Aviation industry and then sit down and sign a brand new aircraft up to ten, it has never happened before.

“You talk about how Ibom Air stated with 2 Bombardier CRJ 900, we added addition 3 and we moved to A220.

‘’There is something we need to know in Africa and Nigeria, everywhere in the world people are signing transactions because of post-covid 19, and countries are trying to stimulate their economy.

“I keep telling people that money is when you possess all the cash, you create money in other to stimulate the economy.

“So what we have just done is not only for Akwa Ibom but for entire Nigeria”, the governor noted.

“We are building the confidence of the World that one can rely on corporate in Nigeria, we are trying to rebrand and also take our people back to the world, take Akwa Ibom to the world space that they can trust us and that they can do business with us”.

Governor Emmanuel however, appreciated the support from President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority, which gives the state’s aviation a leeway, emphasizing that what Akwa Ibom through Ibom Air is winning today is for the entire country.