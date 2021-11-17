.

– Endorse him for second term

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Students under the aegis of the National Association of Polytechnics Students, NAPS, has charged Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to provide job opportunities for willing and able youths in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the students, at the presentation of credence of leadership award certificate to the Governor and endorsing him for another term of office at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, NAPS President, Comrade Olalere Benedict also urged the Governor to expedite action of rehabilitation of roads within the state-owned higher institutions in the state.

He added that the association deemed it fit to support the Governor because of his passion for youths and education since the assumption of office three years ago.

“The Leadership of National Association Of Polytechnic Students ( NAPS) is placing a prayer before His Excellency to give state Job Opportunities to Comrades who are ready to work/serve with the State Government.

“Mr Governor, we have a request, we are aware that you have approved one kilometre of road in some of our schools, we urge you to expedite on it and urge you to continue your harmonious relationship with the student by regularly supporting them and also continue to give them attention.

“Many have asked why Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the credence of leadership award and the straight answer is that under his leadership education is secure and brighter future for the student community in Osun State. He has proved that he is demonstrating it and he can be trusted”, he said.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi said the present administration has been implementing, consciously and deliberately inclusive policies to cultivate the youths to earn their place in governance as leaders of tomorrow.

“Our government holds students in high esteem and we will always do everything in our powers to prioritise your interests and make you significant players in our inclusive and participatory governance.

“Recently, we approved payment of bursary to indigent students in our tertiary institutions to assist them. So very soon, beneficiaries will begin to receive their alerts. We have been consistent in responding to emergencies affecting the students of the State in any part of the country.

“We have instituted the Youth Document Policy with 4Es – Youth Education, Youth Entrepreneurship, Youth Empowerment and Youth Engagement. It is a conscious and deliberate inclusive policy to cultivate our youths to earn their place in governance as leaders of tomorrow, “ he said.