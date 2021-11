Social media went agog on Friday, October 29 as two love birds in Mercy City showered love on themselves.



There are a few Men of God in Nigeria that enjoys loving and admirable homes and Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is one of them.



Just yesterday social media went loud as the famous clergyman surprised his wife, Prophetess Anthonia Fufenyin, with 20M naira cash gift as she marked her birthday and guess what..? She ‘fainted’ out of surprise