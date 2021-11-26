Udom



With no furore from Akwa Ibom State property owners who are affected by the ongoing roads constructions, many persons may be led into believing that construction of roads had ceased in the state.

A visit to major projects construction sites such as the Uyo -Etinan Road, the Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road, the Etinan – Eket Road, Uyo – Airport Road and the Airport-Okobo dual carriage ways, reveal remarkable progress of work, despite the deafening silence.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga has opened up on why payment of compensations to property owners for right of way on road project sites in the state, is no longer a major problem.

In a chat with newsmen in Uyo, the Works Commissioner who noted that the government of Governor Udom Emmanuel has a human face in its dealings with benefiting communities and property owners.

He explained that under his watch the ministry allows the valuers and the property owners to take responsibility for their entitlements.

“Government must have a human face and that’s what we are doing. Yes, we are paying compensation and we give opportunity to whichever valuer you think you can pick.

“Even after we have paid them their money, we give a time frame of two weeks for property owners to take away your belongings and retrieve whatever they wish from the buildings, before we move in to have a right of way.

“Whatever the valuer recommends is what we pay them.

“We don’t get question the valuers and we thread with caution with the property owners because when a person builds a house , there is an emotional attachment, and we take all that into consideration while dealing with them.

” We pay the stipulated amount given by the valuer and they sort it out with the owners of the properties. We don’t get involved in personal relationship with valuers and that has brought peace.

“Secondly, if you complain about the compensation, we can bring a second valuer to look at it. We are humans too.

He explained that they concentrated on right of way on the 20km Etinan-Ndoneyo road and have obtained 17.4km right of way with major focus on demolitions of structures pending fair weather.

He lauded the quality of work done by construction giants, Julius Berger with regards to road thickness and asphalting stating that the axis would be a major link to the industrial development areas.

“With what is happening at the Ibom Deep seaport and free trade zone, that axis would be an industrial hub.

“The new University is also at that axis, it’s also an entry from the town to the development areas down to Port Harcourt.

” All kinds of heavy duty vehicles would ply that road so the quality is of high standard”, he added.

He eulogised Governor Udom Emmanuel for being a visionary leader and commended his industrialization expansion programmes especially the expansion on going at the Uyo – Airport road axis.

Prof Ibanga expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work at some project sites in the state, charging the contractors to redouble efforts to deliver quality projects despite the rains.

He said Governor Emmanuel has lived up to its part of agreement by releasing adequate funds to contractors to enable them to fulfill their own part, but it was sad to notice the slow pace of work at some project sites recently visited.

The commissioner had earlier within the week held a meeting with contractors handling different projects across the state at the Conference Hall of the Ministry at the Secretariat Annex, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, the state capital.

He noted that while some of the contractors had proven to be reliable partners by showing commitment, ingenuity and strict adherence to professionalism in handling their projects, others were yet to make any impressive efforts.

Prof. Ibanga insisted that the unfriendly weather occasioned by frequent rainfall should not be an excuse as there were some stages of work that could still be achieved despite the rains, and frowned at contractors, who used it as an excuse to stay away from project sites.