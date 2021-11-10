By Udo Wisdom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wedneday, declared Charles Chukwuma Soludo as winner of the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election having polled a total of 112,229 votes.

Vanguard reports APGA, the ruling party in the state, scored the most votes in the Ihiala supplementary election that held on Tuesday.

In this article, Vanguard gathered ten (10) facts you should know about the Anambra Governor-elect;

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, born on 28 July, 1960, few months before Nigeria’s independence, hails from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Soludo studied Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a First Class Honours.

He won the best graduating student during his two post graduate studies and became a Professor of Economics in 1998.

As an academia, Soludo has lectured in the University of Cambrigde, the Brookings Institution, the Unversity of Warwick, Unversity of Oxford as well as a visiting professor at Swarthmore College (USA) and has written nine publications to his credit.

Prof Soludo has served as the Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo and the Chief Executive of the National Planning Commission (NPC).

He was appointed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004.

He has worked with several global organisations which include the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa, European Union, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); African Development Bank (ADB), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA); African Union (AU); International Development Research Council (IDRC), Canada; Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA); Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); among others.

He contested for Governorship election in PDP but lost in the primaries to Peter Obi in 2009 before joining All Progressive Grand Alliance in 2013 which has secured him victory in Anambra Nov 6 governorship polls.

He is married to Nonye Chukwuma with six children.

